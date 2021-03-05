Jackson County looks to honor its seniors Friday by winning its sixth-straight game.
The Panthers (7-3) will host senior night against Madison County at 5:55 p.m., marking their second meeting this week with the Red Raiders.
Jackson County is a roll, having won their fifth-straight contest with an 11-5 victory over Madison County on the road Wednesday (March 3).
The Panthers, who finished with 12 hits against the Red Raiders, built an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning en route to the victory. Ayden Griswold went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Bryson Evans was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Nick Streuer (2-for-3) and Sam Bradley (2-for-4, two doubles, RBI) also had big days at the plate.
Hayden Gregory picked up the win, throwing four shutout innings, allowing three hits and a walk, while striking out four batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.