Athletic activities have been suspended for Eastside High School amid COVID-19 concerns, which will effect Jackson County’s sports schedules. The two schools both play in Region 8-AAAAA.
Eastside, located in Covington, is a member of the Newton County School system, which recently announced that all sports would be suspended indefinitely.
Jackson County was to play Eastside in football on the road on Nov. 5, in softball at home on Sept. 1 and then on the road Sept. 24 (doubleheader) and in volleyball at home on Sept. 17.
Jackson County has been in contact with potential opponents in each sport about possible replacement games. But it is also continuing to seek information from Newton County schools, Region 8-AAAAA officials and the Georgia High School before doing so. A replacement game could potentially pose a conflict should Newton County Schools resume athletics at some point.
