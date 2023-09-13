McCutcheon

Jackson County's Sydney McCutcheon sets the ball during a recent game. The Panthers suffered only their second loss of the volleyball season, falling to region foe North Forsyth Tuesday (Sept. 12) in five sets. 

The Jackson County volleyball team suffered only its second defeat of the season, falling in a five-set match Tuesday (Sept. 12) at North Forsyth.

In a rematch of last year’s Region 8-AAAAAA finals, the Panthers (20-2, 3-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) lost to the Raiders 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 8-15) in a back-and-forth contest.

