The Jackson County volleyball team suffered only its second defeat of the season, falling in a five-set match Tuesday (Sept. 12) at North Forsyth.
In a rematch of last year’s Region 8-AAAAAA finals, the Panthers (20-2, 3-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) lost to the Raiders 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 8-15) in a back-and-forth contest.
Paisley Gillespie totaled 17 kills and 17 digs in the loss, while Ruthie Fowler recorded a team-high 20 kills. Sydney McCutcheon finished with 36 assists and 19 digs, and Ava Lesniak added 17 digs.
North Forsyth (17-8) improved to 5-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA play with the win.
Jackson County travels to Mill Creek (12-11) on Thursday (5 p.m.).
