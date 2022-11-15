The Jackson County wrestling team was recently named champions at the Panther Scramble held at Jackson County High School. 14 top programs in the state were in attendance at the tournament. The Panthers took home five individual championship titles and three runner-up titles. The Panthers will be back in action Nov. 16 at Oglethorpe County High School.
