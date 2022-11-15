jaxco wrestling team photo

The Panthers pose with their trophy after winning the Panther Scramble.

 Photo courtesy of the Jackson County Panther Athletics twitter page.

The Jackson County wrestling team was recently named champions at the Panther Scramble held at Jackson County High School. 14 top programs in the state were in attendance at the tournament. The Panthers took home five individual championship titles and three runner-up titles. The Panthers will be back in action Nov. 16 at Oglethorpe County High School.

