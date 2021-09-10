A disastrous start to the second half made the finish all the more memorable for Jackson County.
Brice Rogers booted a 27-yard field goal with 2:39 remaining and the Panther defense came up with a stop late as Jackson County rallied for a 20-19 home win over Franklin County Friday (Sept. 10).
The Panthers overcame a brutal third-quarter which included Franklin County scores off a kickoff return and an interception return — both provided by Dee Oliver — and the ejection of coach Rich McWhorter.
Jackson County trailed 19-10 midway through the period.
“They show up and work everyday,” Jackson County defensive coordinator Tyson Baxter said when asked abut the team's resiliency. “Our work is not the problem. We’ve just got to learn how to win, and that’s going to help today.”
Jaden Cofer re-ignited the Panthers with a 51-yard touchdown run on an end-around with 1:22 remaining in the third quarter.
Jackson County later put together the decisive field-goal drive in the fourth quarter when it marched eight plays and 47 yards to set up Rogers’ game-winner.
“I had to calm myself down, take a couple of deep breaths, just do what I’m supposed to do,” said Rogers, who also hit a 39-yard field goal in the win. “My teammates helped me get there, and I just put it through the uprights like I was supposed to.”
Jackson County’s defense only surrendered one offensive touchdown in the win — a first-quarter, 51-yard touchdown run from Micah Blackwell — and forced four punts and an interception in the second half.
The Panthers' Elijah Ling put the game away with 56 seconds left when he intercepted a Chris Goode pass on fourth down.
Jackson County found itself having to fight back early on, down 6-0 with 4:28 left in the first quarter after Blackwell's long run.
But Anthony Finley answered with the Panthers’ first points of the contest, scoring on a 2-yard run off an end-around with three seconds left in the first quarter. Rogers’ extra point put the Panthers ahead 7-6.
A fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff then set up Rogers’ 39-yarder with 9:02 left in the second quarter. Jackson County led 10-6 at the half.
Things appeared to be unraveling in the third quarter, however, when Oliver took the opening kickoff of the second half all the way back and later snagged a deflected pass and raced 70 yards to the end zone to put the Lions up 19-10 with 5:48 left in the third quarter.
McWhorter had been sent to the locker room in between those two scores, arguing a second-straight holding call during the Panthers’ flag-filled first offensive series of the second half.
Jackson County also fumbled the ball away on its third possession of the third quarter.
Yet, Jackson County found a way to end the non-region portion of its schedule on a winning note.
The Panthers open Region 8-AAAAA play next Friday (Sept. 17) at Walnut Grove.
Check back later for more on this story.
