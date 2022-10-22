Jackson County delivered some second-half fireworks, but the late rally wasn’t enough to salvage a postseason berth.
Playing in its home finale, Jackson County (3-6, 2-3 Region 8-AAAAAA) stormed back from a 21-0, late third-quarter deficit against Lanier but fell short 21-14, eliminating them from a playoff spot.
Jackson County quarterback Chase Berrong threw two touchdown passes to Markel Oliver during the Panthers’ second-half rally.
Lanier wide receiver Chase Jameson scored three touchdowns via direct snaps out of the Wildcat formation to help Lanier build its 21-0 lead before Jackson County rallied.
Jameson finished with 94 yards receiving on five catches and 41 yards rushing on nine carries, including a 15-yard game-sealing first-down run that allowed the Longhorns (4-5, 3-2 in Region 8-AAAAAA) to settle into victory formation with just over a minute left.
The Longhorns dominated the game for most of the first three quarters.
Keyed by a 23-yard pass from quarterback Preston Raliff to Jameson, Lanier scored on a six-play march in its opening possession. Jameson capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run at the 7:03 mark in the first quarter.
Lanier moved 80 yards to score on its next possession with Jameson finding the end zone from one yard out with 5:57 remaining in the second quarter. Jameson began the drive with a 32-yard reception.
The Longhorns opened the third quarter with another long scoring march, moving 70 yards on 11 plays with Jameson scoring from one yard out with 6:21 left in the period.
The momentum swung late in the quarter, however, with a long punt return from Jackson County’s Cooper Galley to the Lanier 29. That set up a 29-yard touchdown pass from Berrong to Oliver with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
Berrong found Oliver again on the first play of the Panthers’ next possession — this time for a 72-yard scoring strike to the senior who beat his defender on a deep route— as Jackson County narrowed the deficit to 21-14 with 10:46 remaining.
The Panthers (3-6, 2-4 Region 8-AAAAAA) then successfully converted an onside kick, taking over on the Longhorn 46.
Lanier’s defense, however, responded by forcing three three-and-outs the rest of the way.
The Longhorns’ final possession began at the Panther 30 with 3:21 left after a very short Jackson County punt. Lanier then knocked out two first downs to salt away the victory, including Jameson’s 15-yard, game-clinching first-down run.
Lanier 21, Jackson Co. 14
Lanier: Chase Jameson 2 run (Ben Haynes kick), 7:03
Lanier: Jameson 1 run (Haynes kick), 5:57
Lanier: Jameson 1 run (Haynes kick), 6:21
Jackson County: Markel Oliver 29 pass from Chase Berrong (Brice Rogers kick), 0:17
Jackson County: Oliver 72 pass from Berrong (Rogers kick), 10:46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.