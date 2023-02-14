the Jackson County Wrestling team qualified 9 out of 13 for the Class 6A State Tournament this upcoming weekend in Macon, GA.
Results:
Results:
106: Jose Pacheco (First)
113: Domynic Thompson (Third)
120: Dylan Jurovschi (Sixth)
126: Toby Jurovschi (Fourth)
132: Ramon Castillo (Third)
150: Zach Scott (Sixth)
157: Xavier Cepican (Fifth)
175: Holden Gilstrap (Sixth)
190: Ethan Logan (Third)
