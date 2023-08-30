The high school football season is only two weeks old, but Jackson County’s next opponent has already shown a clear ability to put points on the board.
Central Gwinnett, which the Panthers will host Friday (Sept. 1) at 7:30 p.m., has topped the 50-point mark twice in a 2-0 start.
The Black Knights routed Discovery 50-0 on Aug. 18 and trounced Apalachee 56-7 this past Friday (Aug. 25), having led 43-7 at the half.
Central Gwinnett is in its second season under coach Larry Harold, who coached the Black Knights to a 5-5 record last year following a 5-0 start.
Meanwhile, Jackson County (1-1) enters Friday’s game coming off a heartbreaking 35-34 double overtime defeat at Duluth. The Panthers put up 357 yards in the loss, led by running back M.J. Spurlin, who accounted for 166 total yards and five touchdowns (two rushing scores, two touchdown catches and a touchdown pass). Jackson County’s defense picked up four turnovers and didn’t surrender a point in regulation until the final two minutes, though Duluth scored two touchdowns off special teams.
Friday’s meeting between the Panthers and Black Knights is only the second between the two schools. The programs played last year in Lawrenceville with Central Gwinnett winning 17-13.
The contest with Central Gwinnett will be the Panthers’ third of four non-region games to start the season.
