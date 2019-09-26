Jackson County head football coach Rich McWhorter admittedly isn’t a big fan of off weeks.
But his team used the time off last week to rest up and get back to basics in advance of a major road trip to Hart County. The Panthers (2-2) take on the sixth-ranked Bulldogs Friday (Sept. 27) to start region play.
“I’d like to just keep playing and that sort of stuff,” McWhorter said. “But it is what it is. I think we made the best of it. I think it went well. So, I’m ready to get into game week right now.”
The off week came after four straight weeks of play for the Panthers, who fell to Apalchee 21-14 on Sept. 14 in their most recent action. McWhorter said the open date “does give you a chance to rest your kids.”
Meanwhile, Hart County stands to be well-rested, too, having had an off date itself this past Friday.
The Panthers will face a resurgent Bulldog program off to a 4-0 start following three-straight losing seasons. They have already equaled their win total from last year. Hart County’s roster is perhaps the most talented in the region, featuring a pair of Division I-FBS, Power-5 Conference commits.
Tight end Cane Berrong is committed to Notre Dame, while defensive end Kaimon Rucker is pledged to North Carolina.
The 6-4, 220-pound Berrong, a four-star recruit as rated by 247sports.com, held offers from 28 schools, including Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, Auburn and LSU, before selecting Notre Dame.
Rucker, a 6-1, 243 pounder, is a three-star prospect who had offers from 26 schools, including Georgia Tech, Louisville, Army and Navy, before picking the Tar Heels.
“They’ve got a lot of good players,” McWhorter said.
And it's translated into wins this season.
Hart County beat Madison County 32-9 on Sept. 14 in its most recent game. The Bulldogs also have victories over Elbert County (39-7), Stephens County (26-13) and Commerce (40-20).
McWhorter called Hart County “a great football team.”
“I think when it’s all over with, you’re going to see Hart County going really deep in the playoffs and maybe in the conversation at the end,” McWhorter said. “They’re that kind of team and that kind of talent.”
But McWhorter said his team can’t get caught up in worrying about an opponent’s roster.
“What we do is we worry about Jackson County,” McWhorter said. “We worry about what we do, and we worry about just trying to improve. We can’t worry about what they have and what we don’t have.”
The message of improvement will carry over into this week in the team’s toughest matchup yet this season. “You play who you play, and it’s region time,” McWhorter said. “You don’t pick them. You just play them. But there’s certain things I want. I want great effort. That’s non-negotiable. And I want improvement."
