panther volleyball

Panthers huddled around head coach Ron Fowler listening to the game plan.

The Jackson County Volleyball team is off to the best start in program history. The Panthers currently sit at 22-2 with only 2 losses coming from North Forsyth, a final four team in 7A last year. They are ranked second in region 6A, with 6 tough region games remaining before the region tournament in October. On Tuesday the Panthers will travel to Shiloh to take on Shiloh and Lanier before heading to Hart County to play Harty County and Clarke Central. Paisley Gillespie, a sophomore OH currently leads the region in kills and is number two in the state for 6A. Ruthie Fowler, a junior OH, is second in the region in kills and is number 10 in the state for 6A. Sydney McCutcheon leads the region in assists and is number 3 in the state for 6A. McCutcheon and Gillespie are second and third in the region for hitting percentage while Fowler is first in the region and the state for aces. “I have said since this summer that our team chemistry is the best it has ever been. We have a group of girls that love each other and love playing the game. I think this is evident to anyone that has watched us play this year,” explained head coach Ron Fowler. Fowler also stated, “for anyone that has not made it to watch this group play this year, you are really missing out.” The Panthers next home games are big region match-ups with Shiloh and Apalachee on September 20. Jackson County will only be running the center court for that date and put out a challenge to all fans to pack the house.

