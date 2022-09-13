The Jackson County Volleyball team is off to the best start in program history. The Panthers currently sit at 22-2 with only 2 losses coming from North Forsyth, a final four team in 7A last year. They are ranked second in region 6A, with 6 tough region games remaining before the region tournament in October. On Tuesday the Panthers will travel to Shiloh to take on Shiloh and Lanier before heading to Hart County to play Harty County and Clarke Central. Paisley Gillespie, a sophomore OH currently leads the region in kills and is number two in the state for 6A. Ruthie Fowler, a junior OH, is second in the region in kills and is number 10 in the state for 6A. Sydney McCutcheon leads the region in assists and is number 3 in the state for 6A. McCutcheon and Gillespie are second and third in the region for hitting percentage while Fowler is first in the region and the state for aces. “I have said since this summer that our team chemistry is the best it has ever been. We have a group of girls that love each other and love playing the game. I think this is evident to anyone that has watched us play this year,” explained head coach Ron Fowler. Fowler also stated, “for anyone that has not made it to watch this group play this year, you are really missing out.” The Panthers next home games are big region match-ups with Shiloh and Apalachee on September 20. Jackson County will only be running the center court for that date and put out a challenge to all fans to pack the house.
Latest Sports News
- Commerce Tigers season at a glance
- Lady Leopards reach a six-win streak
- Gary Maddox leaving his mark on the East Jackson football program
- Lady Leopards Volleyball wins two rounds against Stephens County
- Panthers volleyball on a hot streak
- East Jackson Football season at a glance
- Jefferson falls short to Oconee County in defensive battle
- Leopards cross vountry competes at state meet course
Most Popular
Articles
- FOOTBALL: Turnovers loom large in Panther loss to Mountain View
- Jenna Rogers making a mark on volleyball during her senior year
- Homecoming 2022: Leopards earn first 2-0 winning streak in a decade
- Jefferson tops St. Pius in a rainy Friday evening matchup
- FOOTBALL: Panthers edged on the road at Central Gwinnett
- Tigers fall short to Lions
- Jefferson Cross Country off to a great start
- Tigers fall to Bulldogs in first home game of season
- Paige Vickery responds to adversity to make it back on the diamond
- Jefferson volleyball defeats North Hall
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.