The Jackson County volleyball team fell short to Johns Creek in the first round of the state tournament held at Jackson County High School.
Each set was a constant battle between both of the teams.
The Panthers won the first set 25-23 and set the momentum for the next set. Jackson County worked hard during the next set but came up short 21-25.
The Gladiators continued to dominate in the third set and topped the Panthers in a close one 25-23.
Jackson County worked relentlessly during the fourth set and won 25-21 to push it to a winner takes all fifth set.
Unfortunately the Panthers came up short 13-15 and the Gladiators won.
The Panthers had an epic season and finished 36-4 which goes down in the record book as one of the best seasons in school history.
