The Jackson County football team has been put on notice about some explosive playmakers it will encounter during Friday’s (Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.) road trip to Duluth.
The Duluth Wildcats (1-0) are coming off a 44-21 win over M.L. King last week.
“I think, for us, what’s scary when you’re playing Duluth is they’ve got some athletes that if they can get into space, they can really hurt you,” first-year Panther coach Korey Mobbs said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re playing assignment football and don’t let them get loose on the edge.”
Duluth’s biggest weapon last week was R.J. Lindsey, who finished with 119 yards and two touchdowns on six catches.
“He’s a playmaker,” Mobbs said. “We’re going to have to make sure we know where he is every play. He’s not the only playmaker that they have, but he’s kind of the guy they featured Friday.”
Duluth racked up over 400 yards of total yards in its win with a balanced attack. The Wildcats threw for 214 yards playing two quarterbacks and rushed for 201 yards on 32 carries.
Senior Craig Killings went 5-of-6 through the air for 115 yards and a touchdown and added 61 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Meanwhile, sophomore Connor Langford was 9-of-11 for 99 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats’ scheme doesn’t tend to vary regardless of who is behind center, and Mobbs said both signal callers “are pretty dynamic.”
Meanwhile, Jackson County’s defense was dominant last week in a 16-0 win over Dawson County, but Panther coaches are looking to clean up some of the offensive penalties that prevented the squad from putting more points on the board.
“Just playing cleaner, especially on offense,” Mobbs said. “A lot of times this time of year, your defense is going to be ahead of where you are offensively. It’s a different mindset, a little bit more operational, where defensively you can kind of just run around and fly around and get to the football.”
Mobbs added, “We just want to see improvement there every week.”
“There was improvement Friday night from our scrimmage, so we expect this coming Friday night there to be some more improvement,” he said. “If we can get rid of those pre-snap penalties, then we’ll be excited about our possibilities on offense.”
Friday’s contest will mark the first road game for the Panthers under Mobbs and the new staff.
The coach likens playing on the road to a business trip, adding that it’s perhaps easier for a team to focus when playing away from home.
“You’re on a bus, and you’re kind of locked in and locked up a little bit,” Mobbs said. “We’ll just treat it for the challenge that it is. But we’re excited about going down there and playing good football.”
