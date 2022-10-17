The Jackson County Panthers recently won their region volleyball tournament against the North Forsyth Raiders 3-2. The Panthers went 36-3 overall during the regular season and 11-2 in region play.
It was a constant fight between both teams until the very end. The Raiders won the first two matches of the night and were on a steady roll into the third match. The Panthers gained a dose of momentum and were able to top the Raiders in the third game of the night. During the fourth set of the night the Panthers won again and sparked a winner-takes-all fifth set.
