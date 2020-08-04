Jackson County boys’ assistant basketball coach Bryan Parker has been elevated to head coach, replacing Ty Baumgardner who is leaving for athletic director job in Kansas.
Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes announced the move Tuesday evening.
Parker has served as an assistant coach at both Collins Hill and Jackson County. He played high school basketball at Parkview and collegiately at Reinhardt University.
“I am very excited to announce that Bryan Parker will be taking over the boys basketball program at Jackson County High School,” Hayes said. “Coach Parker has been preparing for this role for a long time, and is more than ready. His experience as a player at Parkview High School and Reinhardt University, and his experience as the top assistant at Collins Hill and here at Jackson County, have helped him become an exceptional basketball coach.
“More importantly, coach Parker is an outstanding person who cares deeply about his students, players and our community.”
Parker takes over the program after Baumgardner spent a year at Jackson County, going 7-15 in 2019-20. Baumgarner, a Kansas native, has 370 coaching wins and a state title to his credit.
“I am grateful for the work coach Baumgardner did for us in his short time here, and wish him the best as he pursues an opportunity that he felt he couldn't refuse in Kansas,” Hayes said.
Check back for more on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.