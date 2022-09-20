Peyton Scott was like most young boys and picked up a football at a young age and never put it down. At the age of six Scott began playing football at the recreation department in Commerce, Georgia.
After an accident that occurred on the football field Scott hung his cleats up until his eighth grade year. Scott and his family then decided to move to Jackson County, Georgia.
Fast forward to now and Scott is in his junior year of high school. “It’s kind of upsetting only having one year left. I know that I don’t have much time to improve and show myself to others. I just take in what I have now,” Scott explained.
Scott referred to his proudest moment on the field being “never giving up.” “I wouldn’t really think too hard about what was going on if we were losing or things weren’t going our way. I just focused on what the next play was going to be,” Scott said.
Scott was inspired to begin playing the sport of football by his dad. “My Dad played for Stephens County and he just really drove me to begin playing football,” Scott expressed.
During his sophomore year Scott fought through immense adversity to rise back to the top only a year later. According to offensive coordinator Alex Crawford, Scott played three games last season with a broken leg before mentioning any discomfort to the coaching staff.
“It was really weird because we did not know it was broken. We were just thinking it was a bruised muscle. So I just continued to play on it,” Scott explained.
Pushing through an injury like a broken leg and continuing to play football says a lot about Scott’s character as a person. “Playing with a broken leg should give others the spirit to continue. If I could do it with a broken leg anyone can do it,” Scott said.
Even though Scott pushed through adversity it was not always easy. “It was not easy. Every time I took a step I could feel the pain. I tried to not really think about it because I had the mindset of what I had to do for that play and the next play,” Scott stated.
Through this injury and overcoming it Scott quickly became a leader for the Jackson County football team. “It really means a lot especially when people want to learn about certain positions from me. It means a lot when someone comes up to me in the hallway and asks me about certain techniques or how to do something,” Scott expressed.
Scott has set big goals for he and the Panther football team this season and he looks forward to accomplishing them. “For my team I said that we should be able to go up against anyone if we really put our minds to it. Even though we get overwhelmed at times, we should still be pushing,” Scott explained.
Scott credits the Jackson County football team for helping him become a better person and a better athlete. “My teammates have really helped me out a lot. My personal skills such as talking to people have gotten better. It means a lot to have people around that care about you and hope that you achieve something,” Scott said.
Scott is excited to see what this season holds for he and his team and looks forward to continuing to get better each and every day.
“We just have to keep pushing through and stay hopeful that everything will come out okay,” Scott stated.
