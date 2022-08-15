Quarterbacks:
Junior Chase Berrong is getting the starting nod as quarterback for Jackson County this season. Zach Scott is returning and will be the backup. Scott has the ability to play all over the field and not just at the quarterback position.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Quarterbacks:
Junior Chase Berrong is getting the starting nod as quarterback for Jackson County this season. Zach Scott is returning and will be the backup. Scott has the ability to play all over the field and not just at the quarterback position.
Defensive Key Players:
Peyton Scott and Jesse Coombs are two returning defensive lineman that Coach McWhorter admires. Daniel Stites at inside linebacker is a key play maker to the defense. Xavier Bailey and and Markel Oliver are also crucial to the Panther defense.
Offensive Key Players:
Markel Oliver plays a big role at wide receiver for the Panthers offense. On the line, Holden Gilstrap and Peyton Scott are key assets. Jesse Coombs, Riley Konarski and Daniel Stites lead the tight end position.
Special Teams Key Players:
Brice Rogers and Carson Odom are the kickers for Jackson County. Both are consistent each time the punt/kick. “We are excited to have two quality kickers,” McWhorter explained.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.