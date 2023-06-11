nick pou

Pictured above is Nick Pou. Pou was recently named the new head baseball coach at Jackson County High School.

 Submitted photo.

HOSCHTON — Nick Pou was approved as the new head baseball coach at Jackson County High School during a Board of Education work session on Thursday, June 8.

Pou has served as the head baseball coach at Sandy Creek High School since 2017, where he reached over 200 wins and claimed the school’s first-ever region championship this spring, an accomplishment that earned him being named the Region Coach of the Year. While at Sandy Creek, Pou oversaw seven players earn Division I college scholarships.

