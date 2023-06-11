HOSCHTON — Nick Pou was approved as the new head baseball coach at Jackson County High School during a Board of Education work session on Thursday, June 8.
Pou has served as the head baseball coach at Sandy Creek High School since 2017, where he reached over 200 wins and claimed the school’s first-ever region championship this spring, an accomplishment that earned him being named the Region Coach of the Year. While at Sandy Creek, Pou oversaw seven players earn Division I college scholarships.
“We are excited to announce that Nick Pou will be the next head baseball coach at Jackson County High School. Our hiring committee really did a lot of work to ensure that we found a great fit for our program and community, and we can’t wait to see what Coach Pou can do,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said.
“Nick has done a fantastic job leading the programs that he has been entrusted with in the past, and has a track record of developing not only programs, but also developing baseball players into, most importantly, young men. We have no doubt that he will do the same as the head coach of the Panther baseball program.”
Pou inherits a baseball program at Jackson County High School coming off back-to-back state playoff appearances. The Panthers reached the Class AAAAAA state playoffs in 2023 and the Class AAAAA state playoffs in 2022.
“Jackson county is one of those places that everyone is talking about,” Pou said. “I grew up in Athens and played against Jackson County growing up, and to see it growing like it is, with the support of the athletic department, it was one of those offers my family couldn’t say no to.
“I think this program has solidified itself as being pretty consistent. I am hoping to bring this thing to another level by making Jackson County known on a national stage. We have guys in the program getting national recognition and attention. I think we’re in a good spot, in the state. I think Jackson County is growing well and I think it is a great opportunity to take this program to the next level.”
Pou currently serves as the USA Prime National 15U/16U head coach, where in 2022 he coached seven of the nation’s top-ranked players in their class. In addition to serving as the head baseball coach at Sandy Creek, Pou also served as the head softball coach, where he reached 100 wins, claimed two region championships and was named the three-time Region Coach of the Year.
Pou served as the head baseball and softball coach at Islands High School in Savannah, Ga. from 2013-17, where he boasted a 55-38 baseball record and finished ninth in the state rankings. From 2011-13, Pou was the head baseball coach at Bethlehem Christian Academy in Barrow County, where he posted a 42-7 record in the school’s first two seasons of varsity competition, winning the state championship in 2013. He was later named the Georgia Class A State Coach of the Year in 2013.
Pou earned a Bachelor of Science Education in Health and Physical Education from the University of Georgia in 2013. He earned a Masters of Physical Education from the University of West Georgia in 2022.
