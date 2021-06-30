Jackson Herald sports reporter Ben Munro talks with Jackson County football coach Rich McWhorter — a four-time state championship coach while at Charlton County — about attending Champ Bailey’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2019, the best players he’s ever coached against and the Jackson County football program moving into a new facility this fall. The native Illinoian also discusses going to Cubs games and provides the scoop on the best places to eat in the Windy City.
(Some answers edited for space constraints)
•You’ve been up here for over two years after 31 years in Charlton County (29 as head coach). What’s the biggest difference between living in North Georgia and South Georgia? I feel I may already know your answer.
Yeah, the climate, the humidity is different (laughs).
And also down there, we were a one-school community. We were the only show in town, so to speak. All the support went our way and that sort of thing.
Plus, in the 29 years as head coach there, I don’t hardly ever remember a kid moving in or a kid moving out. I used to be able to go to the elementary school field day, and I could see my team right there, and it wouldn’t change a bit, hardly. So, that’s different … Friday nights were shut-the-town-down. People throughout the town, at banks, at the restaurants, at wherever, everybody is wearing Charlton County shirts. Everybody was.
Almost every Friday we did a pep rally at school. It seemed strange because you were either on the football team, in the band or a cheerleader. There wasn’t much left in the bleachers because we had so much participation per capita and that sort of thing.
•You’ve coached scores of great players over the years, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey. You were able to attend Bailey’s hall of fame induction ceremony in 2019 and even appeared on ESPN cameras during his speech. How much did it mean to you to be there in person?
It was an incredible honor, first of all.
And I think about that, along with our state championships. I think about all these great, great coaches that I’ve known over the years, coaches that I felt like were better coaches than I was, who never had a chance to coach a kid like Champ Bailey and never had a chance to play in the biggest game of the year, and how blessed I was to be able to do both: have a hall of famer and coach in state championship football games.
While I was there (at the ceremony), it kept bringing back all the memories of whenever Champ was in rec ball and a little guy, and sitting right in front of me was Boss (Bailey) and Kenny Bailey, who also played for me, their first cousin, which they were practically all brothers, they grew up together, and even a few other of my former players were there …
The question I asked Boss was, “When you guys get together, do you talk about your years in pro football and all this and all that or at Georgia or what?” And he goes, “Coach, when we get together we talk about Charlton County High School football and we talk some about rec football. That’s what we talk about … Of all the levels of football, the brightest light was our time at Georgia and our time in the NFL. But most of our memories and most of what we talk about is our high school days. Those are our greatest memories.”
The whole thing was almost like an out-of-body experience. I grew up and I was a Bears fan … but through the ‘70s my team was the Miami Dolphins because they were winning and my guy was Larry Csonka … the former players and current hall of famers (are walking out) and out walks Larry Csonka. I grabbed my wife’s arm and I said, “Larry Csonka.” And she looks at me like, “Who?”
•Who is the best player you’ve ever coached against in your 30-plus years in the profession?
I’m not great with names … There have been several kids who were all-state players, even Parade All-American players and players that go on to play in the NFL. Several of them we coached against …
People will say, “Well, you had a bunch of great athletes, and I said, ‘No better than the ones we lined up across from.’” We lined up across a lot of D-I kids and so forth. I’ve coached against a lot of amazing, amazing players.
I got to coach in a lot of amazing venues. For instance, we were single A, but we had such trouble scheduling, so we played Valdosta one year at Valdosta, and we were always playing Camden (County) and Brunswick, Ware County, people like that.
Of course, in our region, playing against Clinch (County) and Irwin (County), it always seemed like somebody in our region was going to win the state championship, and several times, two teams in our region were going to play for it.
•You’re from Illinois. Do you think there’s a big difference between midwest football and southern football?
In the midwest, they love their sports. Illinois is a big basketball state, and it’s turned into a big wrestling state, also.
But they do love all sports, high school football. But high school basketball is really a big focal point.
Now, as far as the talent in Illinois, it’s always around the Chicagoland area or East St. Louis. That’s where most of your talent comes from. There’s a lot of college football up there …
But the Friday night experience isn’t as intense up in Illinois, and even though you’re a bigger school, you don’t see a lot of D-I kids. I played at Effingham High School, and we were a school of probably under 1,000 students and over the years, I can’t think of a D-I Power 5 kid to ever come through there.
•Speaking of Illinois, describe what it felt like when the Cubs recorded the final out of the 2016 World Series to break that 107-year drought?
The Cubs not winning a World Series was almost a badge of honor, and then when they win it, you almost have these little mixed feelings, you know. But you’re excited.
I can remember watching the whole series thinking, “Oh, we’re going to blow this. We’ve got this. We’re going to blow this,” the up-and-down emotions that go along with it.
But I can remember going to so many Cubs games, and Wrigley Field was as much of a draw as the Cubs were a draw. The Cubs could be having an awful year, but you still go to Wrigley Field, and you’ve got a lot of enthusiasm, and you’ve got the place packed. And Wrigley Field, the neighborhood it’s in is a lot of fun to be in, a great atmosphere. It takes you back to years of the old baseball.
But winning it was a lot of fun, and seeing them good, they’ve been relevant since then ... so that’s been a lot of fun. It just seems like it’s made it harder to get tickets.
•We’ve already talked about this a little before, but how great of a sports town is Chicago?
Chicago is a great sports town, going to places like the Cubby Bear right across the street (from Wrigley Field). It’s a 100-year-old-plus place … You go in there and see all the (Cubs and Bears) memorabilia, Gale Sayers, Butkus-era and all that. But it’s a great sports town.
When I grew up — kind of between St. Louis and Chicago — the only vacations I ever got was, “Hey, we can have a three-day weekend. Pick: Do you want to go to Chicago or do you want to go to St. Louis?” And I always picked Chicago because I always wanted to go to the Cubs games.
To me, the downtown had a great atmosphere and all that. It was a lot more fun than St. Louis in my opinion. So, that’s kind of where being a Cubs fan originated from.
•For any locals who might make the trip up to Wrigley one day, what’s the best place to eat in Chicago?
I actually have made a list. People have called me and said, “Hey, we’re going to a Cubs’ game. Where do we need to go eat at?” And I made list that I’ve got on my computer. I said, “I’ll forward you my list of places to go.”
If you’re a Saturday Night Live fan, you remember the skit with John Belushi, “Cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger” and The Billy Goat. It’s an actual place and you walk in and there’s a guy who yells at you, “Cheeseburger, cheeseburger,” and all that. It’s down underneath the street. It’s a really neat place to go. It is a great cheeseburger. You can order a single cheeseburger, but they’re going to give you a double anyway. That’s just what they do. But that’s a lot of fun.
And one of my favorite places to go is Ditka’s Restaurant on Chestnut St., not far from John Hancock Tower. Of course, during COVID, they shut it down, and they didn’t reopen it.
And Ditka has another one out at the Arlington Racetrack … The waiters would tell you, “Don’t be shy. Just go up (and say) ‘Hey coach, how you doing?’ and talk to him. There’s been a couple of times I’ve gotten pictures of my daughter sitting on his probably very surgically-repaired knee and everything when she was little. We’re sitting at the table with him, and he’s just talking away and all that. He’s a really friendly guy …
Chicago is a great eating town … Of course, the Chicago Pizza. We used to love Gino’s East, used to be our place to go get our pizza.
•Back to high school sports, how refreshing is it to be back to a normal schedule and normal off season after the COVID-altered year of 2020?
Last year, it was a week-to-week thing. Basically, we had to throw out our JV schedule, for sure. We were making a JV schedule by-week and so forth. Varsity schedule, we did have a couple of players here and there (miss games) … But we held in there.
Our administration did an awesome job — Brad Hayes, our AD, and coach Wester, Jason Wester, our principal, did an awesome job keeping this place on track and keeping our athletic program on track.
Football, we kind of just went along, and it was very close to normal. We had to take precautions all the time, but again, we were able to make it through it.
A lot of credit goes to those two, coach Hayes and coach Wester for getting us through that. I really appreciate it.
•You’ve been complimentary of the roster and depth you expect to have this upcoming season. How excited are you to see this team play, especially moving into a brand-new facility this fall?
Even last night, I snuck out there to the field right before dark and walked around and all that … We’re excited. We’re as excited as can be about getting in the new place.
It feels like Year 1 all over again, really. The new facility. There’s so much growth coming this way. Kids joining the program, moving to our area and so forth. The field house is really the only thing holding us up from getting out (there). The weight room has been finished. We put in new racks, new weights, all that got put in last week …
We’re excited about having a new game night atmosphere in the stadium. We look forward to that. I think that just by the reaction of the players and the reaction of their parents and so forth, it’s going to feel good to have a community … That’s going to be ours over there. Those two communities, Braselton and Hoschton, they’re going to be our towns. That’s going to be exciting.
We look forward to making them ours and us being theirs and creating a whole different atmosphere as far as that goes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.