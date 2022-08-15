•Region: 8-AAAAAA
•All-time record: 55-127-1
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
•Region: 8-AAAAAA
•All-time record: 55-127-1
•Accomplishments: Advanced to the second-round of state playoffs in 2009.
•Head coach: Rich McWhorter (fourth season at Jackson County)
•2021 record: 5-6
•Key Players: Chase Berrong, Jr., Qb; Holden Gilstrap, Sr., Center; Jesse Coombs, Sr., DE; Riley Konarski, Sr., DE; Daniel Stites, Jr., H-LB; Markel Oliver, Sr., WR-DB; MJ Spurlin, Jr., RB; Peyton Scott, Jr., DL;
•Strengths: Positionally Coach McWhorter feels that the strength of the team comes defensively. The strength comes from the defensive line, linebackers and then the secondary.
•Mark your Calendar: Jackson County has their first home game against Duluth on August 26. The Panthers begin region play on September 16 against North Forsyth.
•Outlook: Coach McWhorter’s out look is the same as it is every season. It really is unknown because he has not seen his team perform under the lights just yet. He stated, “you do not know how they perform until the coach is not standing right beside them and you send out a play for them to execute.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.