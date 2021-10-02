LOGANVILLE — Loganville hosted its homecoming Friday, but it was Jackson County doing the celebrating.
Spurred by a 262-yard, four-touchdown effort from running back Tre Ransom, the Panthers (3-3, 1-2 Region 8-AAAAA) routed the Red Devils 47-23 Oct. 1 on the road for one of the program’s bigger wins in recent memory.
“It’s what these guys deserve,” third-year coach Rich McWhorter said. “They’ve worked so hard for the last three years in the weight room, and they’ve come so close.”
This is Jackson County’s first win over Loganville since 1996, breaking a streak of 10-straight losses.
Up 33-23 in the fourth quarter, Jackson County put the game away with touchdown runs of 80 and 34 yards from Ransom as the Panthers avenged a 47-7 loss to Loganville last year and picked up their first region win.
Ransom rushed for 184 yards in the second half alone.
The victory came on the heels of tough-to-swallow region losses to Walnut Grove and Clarke Central the past two weeks, but Jackson County didn’t appear hindered by that disappointment.
The Panthers scored the first 17 points of the contest behind touchdown a 1-yard touchdown from Bejin, a 38-yard touchdown pass from Bejin to Anthony Finley and 22-yard field goal from Brice Rodgers.
A 5-yard touchdown run from Ransom gave the Panthers a 23-6 lead late in the first half.
Jackson County led 30-13 less than a minute into the third quarter when Ransom went 39 yards for a touchdown — his first of three second-half scores — two plays after a successful onside kick. The Panthers recovered two onside kicks in the win, both of which they turned into touchdowns.
McWhorter continues to move closer to win No. 300 as Friday’s victory put him at 298.
The Panthers travel to Johnson-Gainesville next Friday (Oct. 8) before an off week before playing Eastside (Oct. 22).
This story will be updated.
