Region 8-AAA tournament basketball games scheduled for tonight (Saturday) at Emmanuel College have been pushed to Monday due to winter weather.
The Jefferson girls will play for the Region 8-AAA title at 6 p.m. against Morgan County. The Jefferson boys will play for the region title at 7:30 p.m. against Franklin County.
Jackson County's girls will start the day's action, playing in the third-place game at 3 p.m. against Hart County.
