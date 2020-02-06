All Region 8-AAA basketball tournament semifinals games scheduled for Emmanuel College tonight (Thursday, Feb. 6) have been postponed due to weather concerns.
All games will be played tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 7) at Emmanuel College. The Jackson County and Jefferson girls will play at 7 p.m., while the Jefferson boys will take on Monroe Area Friday at 8:30 p.m.
The region consolation finals will be played at 4 p.m. (girls) and 5:30 p.m. (boys) on Saturday (Feb. 8), followed by the finals at 7 p.m. (girls) and 8:30 (boys).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.