Here's a run down of recent Jackson County fall sports action:
Aug. 29
Volleyball
•Panthers win three of four: The Jackson County volleyball team improved to 8-2, taking three of four matches at a Saturday (Aug. 29) tournament at Brookwood.
The Panthers earned wins over Archer, Ola and Chapel Hill and lost to Grayson.
Jackson County opened with a win over Archer 25-9, 25-16 and followed with a 25-23, 27-25 win over Ola.
Against Ola, Katie Hitt picked up five kills, Carys Thao finished with four kills and Ruthie Fowler added three kills. Carys Thao finished with 13 digs, while Hitt had 11 and Cadence Thao recorded 10. Sydney McCutcheon finished with 15 assists.
Jackson County then fell to Grayson 25-22, 25-20. Hitt led the team with eight kills and seven digs, while Carys Thao added six and eight digs and Gracie Herrin finished with two kills. McCutcheon totaled 18 assists and eight digs. Cadence Thao finished with six digs.
The Panthers closed the day with a 21-25, 25-19, 15-11 win over Chapel Hill. McCutcheon totaled 27 assists and 11 digs in the victory, while Carys Thao led the Panther attack with 11 kills. She also had four digs. Meanwhile, Hitt totaled eight kills and five digs, and Herrin, Kassidy Gross and Rebecca Teague all finished with four kills. Cadence Thao recorded nine digs, and Sophie Harris had four digs.
Prior to Saturday’s tournament, the Panthers split matches Thursday (Aug. 27) at Lanier.
Jackson County lost to host Lanier 25-23, 25-18. McCutcheon finished with 10 assists and three kills. Hitt had four kills, while Carys Thao and Herrin both had three. Cadence Thao finished with eight digs, while Hitt had five digs and Harris and Carys Thao both had three digs.
The Panthers then beat Brookwood 22-25, 25-16, 15-9.
Carys Thao led the attack with nine kills. Adding kills were Hitt (three), Fowler (four), Herrin (two), Harris (two) and Gross (two).
McCutcheon totaled 15 assists and 11 digs, while Cadence Thao finished with 14 digs.
Jackson County faces Rabun County Sept. 1 at home at 6 p.m.
Softball
•Elbert Co. 13, Jackson Co. 2: Whitney Hulsey went 2-for-2, and Madison Miller was 2-for-3 in a five-inning loss to the Blue Devils in the Veteran’s tournament at. North Oonee. The Panthers were limited to six hits. Elbert County jumped out to a 9-0 run in the top of the second inning before Jackson County scored its first run in the bottom half of the inning.
Cross country
•Jackson Co. girls take seventh at North Ga. Championships, boys third in third-tier race: The Jackson County girls’ cross country team took seventh out of 12 teams in the second varsity race fo the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park.
The girls were led by Tiffany Holly, who placed 19th with a time of 24:29.00. Others scoring were Reagan Bewley (23rd, 24:38.49), Joy Ellis (27th, 24:58.31), Annie Kate Riley (60th, 27:19.82) and Rebekah Jossart (65th, 28:01.5).
The boys placed third out of seven teams in the third-level varsity race. Christian Honeycutt led the Panthers, finishing 19th, just head of teammate Dalton Hunsinger, with a time of 20:15.19. Hunsinger was 20th with at time of 20:17.45. Rounding out the top five were Silas Gillespie (23rd, 20:35.60), Allen Kalac (28th, 21:01.15) and Blake Martin (30th, 21:21.06).
