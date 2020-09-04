The Jackson County volleyball team beat West Hall but fell to Forsyth Central in a pair of matches at West Hall Thursday (Sept. 3).
The Panthers (10-3) went to a tiebreaker to beat the host Spartans, winning 16-25, 25-15, 15-11. They then narrowly lost in a tiebreaker in their second match, fall to Forsyth Central 15-25, 25-20, 13-15.
Jackson County returns to action Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Chestatee for matches against Chestatee and Gilmer.
SOFTBALL: Jackson Co. swept in region doubleheader
The Jackson County softball team suffered a pair of region losses, falling 12-4 and 9-1 Thursday (Sept. 3) during a long road trip to Augusta-area opponent, Greenbrier.
The Panthers (3-6 overall, 1-4 Region 8-AAAAA) were held to three hits in the opener. They actually led 4-1 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Greenbrier plated eight runs. The Wolfpack added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to win via run rule. Greenbrier finished with 15 hits.
In the night cap, the Wolfpack led 4-1 after three innings and then broke open the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Jackson County was limited to four hits. Kylen Hewell provided the Panthers’ lone run with a home run in the third inning.
The Panthers host Clarke Central Tuesday (Sept. 8) at 6 p.m. in region play.
