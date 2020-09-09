Jackson County pitching combined for a one-hit shutout as the Panthers (4-6) routed Clarke Central 8-0 in five innings Tuesday (Sept. 8) in a region softball road win.
Maliah Lee threw three innings, allowing no hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Maegan Brownlee worked the final two winnings, allowing a hit, no walks and striking out one.
At the plate, Madison Miller went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Blayne Dowdie went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Hailey Harpis was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
The Panthers host Apalachee Thursday (Sept. 10) at 4 p.m. in a region doubleheader.
VOLLEYBALL: Panthers grab two more wins
Jackson County moved to 12-3 on the year after a pair of wins Tuesday (Sept. 8) at Chestatee.
The Panthers opened with a 25-17, 25-11 win over Gilmer County and then beat host Chestatee 25-18, 25-12.
Jackson County will play Wednesday (Sept. 9) at Oconee County at 5:30 p.m.
