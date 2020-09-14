The Jackson County volleyball team split a pair of matches Monday (Sept. 14) against Athens Academy and Chestatee.
The Panthers (14-4) fell to a 22-1 Athens Academy team 25-9, 25-20 and then beat Chestatee 25-17, 25-17.
Jackson County opens Region 8-AAAAA play Thursday (Sept. 17) at home at 6 p.m. against Eastside.
SOFTBALL: Panthers edged in non-region contest
Jackson County dropped to 4-9 on the year with a 2-1 loss at non-region opponent North Oconee Monday (Sept. 14).
The Panthers, who finished with five hits, were shut out until the top of the seventh inning when they pushed across a run with an RBI single from Raeghan Thompson.
Maliah Lee shined in the circle despite the loss, throwing six innings, allowing six hits and two runs (both earned) while striking out 12 Titan batters. She issued four walks.
