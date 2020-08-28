Aug. 27 results for Jackson County:
Softball
•Walnut Grove 21, Jackson Co. 10; Walnut Grove 7, Jackson Co. 3: The Jackson County softball team dropped a pair of region contests to Walnut Grove Thursday (Aug. 27), including a slugfest in Game 1.
The Panthers (2-3) fell 21-10 to the visiting Warriors before losing 7-3 in the night cap.
Game 1 featured 34 hits between the two squads.
Walnut Grove led 13-9 heading to the top of the seventh, when it put the game away with eight runs.
Madison Miller, the team’s lone senior, led the Panthers on senior night, going 4-for-5 with a double from the lead off spot. Raeghan Thompson was 2-for-3 with two doubles an RBI, while Whitney Hulsey went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Makenzie Garrett went 2-for-4 with a triple. Peri Foster (1-for-3) drove home two runs.
The Panthers finished with 14 hits. Walnut Grove had 20.
Kylen Hewell and Garrett each went 2-for-3 in Game 2 with Hewell hitting a home run, while Miller went 2-for-4.
Walnut Grove led 6-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Panthers got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs, the first of which was Hewell’s home run. Thompson doubled home a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 6-3 before Walnut Grove tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.
The Panthers will play Saturday (Aug. 29) at 9 a.m. against Elbert County in the Veterans Tournament.
Volleyball
•Lanier 2, Jackson Co. 0; Jackson Co. 2, Brookwood 1: Jackson County moved to 5-1 after a pair of matches at Lanier.
The Panthers lost in two sets to Lanier, 25-23, 25-18, and defeated Brookwood in three, 22-25, 25-16, 15-9.
Jackson County continues its schedule with Saturday (Aug. 29) matches against Archer (8 a.m.) Ola (9:15 a.m.), Grayson (10:30 a.m.) and Chapel Hill (1 p.m.).
