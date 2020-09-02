Here are results from Sept. 1 Jackson County sports action:
The Jackson County softball team halted a four-game skid with a 4-3 region win Tuesday at home over Eastside.
The Panthers (3-4, 1-2 Region 8-AAAAA) broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run triple from Peri Foster, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Madison Miller went 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Maegan Brownlee picked up the win in the circle, throwing seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs, only one of which was earned. She walked one batter and struck out three.
The Panthers travel to Greenbrier Thursday (Sept. 3) for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
Volleyball
•Jackson Co. 3, Rabun Co. 0: Jackson County moved to 9-2 in convincing fashion with a three-set sweep of visiting Rabun County Tuesday (Sept. 1).
The Panthers defeated the Wildcats 25-12, 25-12, 25-1 in a non-area victory.
Jackson County returns to action Thursday (Sept. 3) at West Hall against West Hall (5 p.m.) and Forsyth Central (6 p.m.).
