The Jackson County softball team suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Region 8-AAAAA opponent Apalachee Thursday (Sept. 10), losing 9-0 and 7-0 at home.
The Panthers were no-hit in Game 1. The Wildcats led 1-0 early and then scored two runs each in the third and fourth innings, followed by a four-run fifth inning, to end the game in five innings.
In Game 2, the Panthers managed just three hits but only trailed 1-0 through four innings. But Apalachee struck for three runs in the top of the fifth inning and three more in the top of the seventh inning to win the game convincingly.
Jackson County (4-8, 2-7 Region 8-AAAAA) returns to action Monday at 4:45 p.m. at North Oconee in a non-region game.
CROSS COUNTRY: Panther girls fourth at North Hall, boys 11th
Jackson County’s girls finished fourth out of seven teams at a Thursday (Sept. 10) meet hosted by North Hall while the boys took 11th in their race.
Reagan Bewley led the girls’ squad with a 21st-place finish and time of 23:47, followed by Joy Ellis (22nd, 24:43), Tiffany Holly (25:35), Rebekah Jossart (41st, 26:39) and Kayla Sheppard (43rd, 27:52).
The boys — with a team of just freshmen and sophomores — finished last out of 11 squads. Alen Kalac (47th, 21:13) led the team, followed by Blake Martin (51st, 21:31), Silas Gillespie (56th, 21:55), Alex Southivong (57th, 21:55) and Jaylin Pender (60th, 22:04).
Jackson County’s next meet is the Sept. 19 Apple Hawkins Invite in Winder.
