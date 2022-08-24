As a toddler you could always find Bradley with some variation of a bat and or a ball in his hands at all times. From playing ball in the living room, to travel ball, high school ball and now division one baseball Bradley has done it all.
“I’ve always been interested in baseball. I’ve always had a wiffle ball or bat in my hands since I was two or three,” Bradley expressed.
In November of last year Bradley received his first call from the University of Kentucky baseball program. Since then the process has been history.
“Immediately when I got on the call it was a great atmosphere. I really liked the coaches and got along with them. They asked me to come to this showcase and they showed me around the campus,” Bradley explained.
Bradley described his proudest moment to be when he signed with Kentucky on his baseball scholarship. “It was huge. It was kinda random, but I loved it. It was very special to me. I’m very fortunate for it, but definitely very thankful for it.”
This will make Bradley one of the only baseball players at Jackson County in quite some time to play for a South Eastern Conference school.
Bradley has also recently received another phone call that was one for the books. A phone call from an Arizona Diamondbacks scout about coming and taking some batting practice in front of them.
“It was totally out of random. I got a text at school from the agent for the Diamondbacks that a scout was looking out for me. It was me and three others. After that they invited me to come back to more of them,” Bradley said.
Bradley is a leader on and off the field for his peers and his teammates. He describes his leadership role on the team as holding him “accountable.”
“It definitely makes me want to make smarter decisions. It makes me hold myself more responsible. Like if I do something wrong it doesn’t only affect me but also my team.”
Not only is Bradley a leader on the field but also in the classroom as well. Bradley excels in the classroom with an outstanding 4.0 gpa.
“I definitely make sure I get my school in. It’s student before athlete,” Bradley explained.
Bradley gave high praise to the Jackson County baseball program for preparing and equipping him with the necessary skills needed to play baseball at high level.
“I definitely have to say positive energy. I get along with the coaches great. I could quit baseball today and they would still be my best friends. They’re great people. They are super encouraging and positive with everything I do. They’ve trusted every decision i’ve made and they are very helpful,” Bradley explained.
Bradley’s biggest inspiration for starting baseball came from his Dad. Bradley stated that his Dad always had him “heavily into sports.” Not only did his Dad inspire him to start playing the game but he also played a vital role in getting him to where he is now in his athletic career.
“He’s a great role model and he knows what he is talking about. Whenever I'm in slumps he is always positive. He is definitely one of the most unselfish people i’ve ever met,” Bradley expressed.
Bradley has big goals set for this upcoming baseball season. “I want to be the best I can be for my teammates. I want to be able to be a leader and show them the proper ways. I want to leave high school ball better than I found it and I want to do the best I can for the school,” Bradley stated.
