LAWRENCEVILLE — A tight battle in the third quarter between Jackson County and Mountain View turned in a huge way, and not the way the Panthers wanted.
The Bears racked up 42 second-half points, including 21 in a short, game-deciding span late in the third quarter, for a 56-14 victory in a non-region football matchup. Seven different players scored touchdowns and Jayden Dooley threw for three scores.
The night started well for Jackson County with a 66-yard touchdown run by M.J. Spurlin, but Mountain View responded with a 21-yard pick-six from Jabari Spencer. Dooley’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Sean Forbes early in the second quarter put the Bears up 14-7.
Jackson County bottled up Mountain View’s ground game for more than a half until Jerome Newland’s 36-yard touchdown run with 8:51 left in the third quarter. Before that carry, the hosts had 14 rushes for 18 yards.
The Panthers answered with their best drive, an 11-play, 90-yard march that ended with a 1-yard Spurlin touchdown run. Within 21-14, they followed with an onside kick, but Mountain View’s Brooks Bowbliss scooped it up.
Things completely unraveled from there for Jackson County.
Robinson’s interception and return to the 4-yard line set up a scoring run on the next play by Newland, who rushed 11 times for 86 yards. A tackle for loss by Gyamfi and a sack by T.Z. Evans forced a quick three-and-out and Mountain View’s offense quickly capitalized on the opportunity.
Dooley (12 of 21 passing, 120 yards) whipped a pass out wide to Zyon Davis, who raced down the home sideline for a 44-yard touchdown with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jackson County fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Mountain View scored on the next play for a 42-14 lead with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. Dooley took a big hit on an RPO, but spun off and hit Caleb Farr for an 11-yard scoring strike.
Jahmir Joseph and Christian Hudgens tacked on 24-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Spurlin carried 23 times for 139 yards, but was thrown for a loss nine times. He added three catches for 25 yards. Jackson County’s Jaydan Hibbert caught six passes for 46 yards.
Jackson County 7 0 7 0 - 14
Mountain View 7 7 28 14 - 56
Jackson: M.J. Spurlin 66-yard run (Brice Rogers kick) 8:13
Mountain View: Jabari Spencer 21-yard interception return (Nick Razetto kick) 6:25
Mountain View: Sean Forbes 12-yard pass from Jayden Dooley (Razetto kick) 10:35
Mountain View: Jerome Newland 36-yard run (Razetto kick) 8:51
Jackson: Spurlin 1-yard run (Rogers kick) 4:44
Mountain View: Newland 4-yard run (Razetto kick) 2:38
Mountain View: Zyon Davis 44-yard pass from Dooley (Razetto kick) :32
Mountain View: Caleb Farr 11 pass from Dooley (Razetto kick) :15
Mountain View: Jahmir Joseph 24-yard run (Razetto kick) 9:14
Mountain View: Christian Hudgins 24-yard run (Razetto kick) 2:20
