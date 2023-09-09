LAWRENCEVILLE — A tight battle in the third quarter between Jackson County and Mountain View turned in a huge way, and not the way the Panthers wanted.

The Bears racked up 42 second-half points, including 21 in a short, game-deciding span late in the third quarter, for a 56-14 victory in a non-region football matchup. Seven different players scored touchdowns and Jayden Dooley threw for three scores.

