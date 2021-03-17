The Jackson County boys’ soccer team snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first Region 8-AAAAA win with a 2-1 victory at Walnut Grove Tuesday (March 16).
The Panthers improved to 5-4 overall and 1-3 in 8-AAAAA play.
Marvin Rodriquez scored off a penalty kick and Hunter Lumley also scored a goal as Jackson County earned its first win since a 3-1 victory over Lumpkin County on Feb. 19.
Parker Garrison finished with 19 saves.
Jackson County returns to action Friday at Class AAAAA No. 4-ranked Clarke Central as the Panthers’ region schedule continues.
