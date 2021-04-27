Jackson County’s Parker Garrison was named the Region 8-AAAAA Boys Goalkeeper of the Year on the recently-released all-region team as selected by 8-AAAAA’s coaches.
Blake Martin and David Diaz were all-region second-team selections.
On the girls’ side, Lindsey Fowler and Avery Wortel were named to the 8-AAAAA first team. Serenity Castillo and Kennedy Habeeb were second-team selections.
