Jackson County's reward for its five-hour round-trip Friday (Mar. 4) was a victory over region rival Greenbrier.
The Jackson County girls' soccer team defeated the Wolfpack 2-0 to remain undefeated in Region 8-AAAAA. Kennedy Habeeb led the Panthers' offense with their only offensive goal off an assist from Reagan Wooten. The other score was an own-goal by Greenbrier. Avery Wortel had a shutout at goalkeeper.
Jackson County improves to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAA. The Panthers take a break from region play this week and will travel to Cherokee Bluff on Friday (Mar. 11). Their next region game is Tuesday (Mar. 15) at Eastside.
However, the night ended flat when the boys' team lost to Greenbrier 7-1. The Panthers fall to 2-7-2 overall and 0-2 against Region 8-AAAAA foes.
