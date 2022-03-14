The Jackson County girls soccer team lost to Cherokee Bluff 5-2 on Friday (Mar. 11).
Reagan Wooten and Kristen Wiley scored the Panthers’ two goals while Madison Placencia had an assist.
The loss is only a minor setback for Jackson County (7-4, 2-0 Region 8-AAAAA). The Panthers continue region play on Tuesday (Mar. 15) at Eastside and end the week at home against Clarke Central on Friday (Mar. 18).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.