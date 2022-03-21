The Jackson County girls soccer team reclaimed control of their own destiny Saturday (Mar. 18) against region rival Clarke Central.
The Lady Panthers defeated the Gladiators 4-1 to stay just one game out of first place in the Region 8-AAAAA standings. Kassidy Gross, Kennedy Habeeb, Ava Borah and Karelly Frias scored the four goals. Gross, Borah, Kristen Wiley and Reagan Wooten assisted each of those goals.
“They’re a very solid program,” said head coach Matt Maier of Clarke Central. “Chris Hulse, the head coach over there, he does a really good job of getting those girls ready to play and they were certainly ready to play against us on Friday. It took a lot for us to pull off that win.”
Gross scored the first goal eight minutes into the match and Habeeb scored not long after to give Jackson County (8-5-0, 3-1-0 Region 8-AAAAA) a 2-0 lead. That was it for the Panthers’ offense until the second half and Clarke Central scored a goal to cut the score to 2-1.
Jackson County ended the game with another strong surge on offense with goals by Borah and Frias to win 4-1.
“It’s how soccer goes sometimes, it’s a little bit in spurts,” Maier said. “Sometimes, when things are starting to click like things were in the early in the game, it was some really pretty soccer we had going on. Then we kind of hit a lull in the middle of the game and couldn’t get too much going.
“Then, near the end, we put in a couple of quick goals to really secure the win for us. It was good to see us start to come together.”
Jackson County also played well on defense to only allow one goal. Maier credited that effort to goalkeeper Avery Wortel.
“A lot of our defense starts with our goalkeeper Avery Wortel,” he said. “She’s a real leader back there, she’s a senior trying to get all of the defenders back in position to where they need to be, and then being able to communicate that to the midfield.”
The 4-1 victory snapped a two-game losing streak. The Panthers’ lost to Eastside on Tuesday (Mar. 15), that’s their only loss in region play so far. Before that, Jackson County lost to Cherokee Bluff in a non-region game on Mar. 11.
“Despite the fact we lost 2-1 to Eastside, which was a game we dominated in possession… we still control our own destiny,” he said. “All we have to do is win the rest of our games and we will be region champs. We just lost our margin for error, so we have to win all of our games.
“Confidence-wise, maybe we were reeling a bit. We got our first goal against Clarke Central about eight minutes into the game and that was a real confidence booster for the girls. I think that carried us through most of the game.”
The Panthers host White County in non-region action on Tuesday (Mar. 22). They have three more region games before the AAAAA State Playoffs begin and can win the Region Championship by winning all three. Jackson County hosts Apalachee on Friday (Mar. 25), and travels to Loganville next Tuesday (Mar. 29). The Red Devils are currently in first place in the region.
(BOYS) CLARKE CENTRAL 5, JACKSON COUNTY 0
Jackson County’s losing streak stretched to six games on Friday (Mar. 18) against Clarke Central. The Panthers lost 5-0 to the undefeated Gladiators.
Jackson County hopes to turn the season around in the final two weeks. Four of its last five opponents have losing records. The Panthers host White County in a non-region game on Tuesday (Mar. 22) and Mays in another non-region game on Wednesday (Mar. 23). Their next region game is Friday (Mar. 25) at home against Apalachee.
