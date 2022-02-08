The Jackson County girls' soccer team collected its first piece of hardware this season by winning three games to finish 1st place in the Middle Georgia Invitational at Mercer University.
The Lady Panthers started the tournament by winning a pair of close games. They defeated Veterans 3-2, and Perry 1-0. However, Jackson County won the championship with a 3-0 victory over A.C.E. Charter.
"You can say we played three games in two days, but really, we played three games in less than 24 hours," said head coach Matt Maier.
Kennedy Habeeb led the Panthers' offense over the weekend by scoring five goals. She had plenty of help on offense with five different players recording an assist across all three games.
She had a hat-trick in the win over Veterans to lead Jackson County to the slim victory. Valentina Henriquez and Kelsey O'Connor set up two of Habeeb's goals.
Habeeb also scored her squads' only goal in the 1-0 win over Perry. Kassidy Gross had the assist
Scoring was more of a group effort in the 3-0 victory over A.C.E. Charter. Habeeb scored one goal, as did Kasidy Gross and Rylee Griswald. Gross also had one assist. Avery Wortel and Lily Durham had passes to set up the other two goals.
"[Habeeb] is a real engine for us," Maier said. "She's the key to a lot of things we do offensively. She was able to put herself in good positions and her teammates were able to find her and she was able to capitalize on opportunities to score.
"The girls were sharing the ball really well. We were getting some good passes and found pockets in the defense. We were able to do that successfully."
Jackson County clearly performed well on defense by only allowing two goals in three outings, but even that doesn't display how stingy the Panthers were. Jackson County's three opponents only combined to shoot 14 shots and only five were on frame.
"That's a really good percentage and a really good number over a three-game period," he said. "That's only four-and-a-half shots a game. We're going to win a lot of games if we can do that.
"They did well, it was a good experience for them. But we're far from a finished product. We're only five games into an 18-game schedule, so we're not even a third of the way through. We haven;t even started region play yet. That's good, it gives us time to close some of the holes that we have."
BOYS TEAM SWEPT AT MERCER
The Jackson County boys' team also went to mercer, however they couldn't find victory. Two of their three losses came by just one goal. All three of Jackson County's opponents are ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes.
The Panthers started the weekend with a 1-0 loss to No. 4 (Class AAAA) Veterans. They had opportunities to win with six shots on frame. Goalkeeper Zach Fowler also had five saves.
Jackson County had nine saves against No. 9 (Class AAAA) Perry, but not enough offense in a 3-0 loss.
Austin Griswold scored an unassisted goal against No. 2 (Class A) A.C.E. Charter, but the Panthers' weren't able to keep out of the net and allowed two goals in a 2-1 loss.
