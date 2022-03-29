Following Friday's (Mar. 25) win over Apalachee, the Jackson County girls' soccer team enters the last week of the regular season with the Region 8-AAAAA Championship in their sights.
Led by Kennedy Habeeb's hat trick, the Lady Panthers blew out the Wildcats 8-0. Delaney Weatherly and Reagan Wooten bolstered Jackson County's (11-5, 4-1 Region 8-AAAAA) day with two goals a piece, Avery Wortel added the other goal.
Kristen Wiley led the team with two assists, in fact, seven of Jackson County's goals included an assist. Wooten, Weatherly, Karelly Frias, Madison Placencia and Kassidy Gross provided the other assists. Wortel and Tamille Hooper split minutes at goalkeeper and kept the Panthers' nets clean all game.
Jackson County travels to Loganville on Tuesday (Mar. 29) with first place in the region on the line. With a victory, the Panthers can seal the region title with a win at home against Walnut Grove on Thursday (Mar. 31).
