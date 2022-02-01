Jackson County’s jump to Class AAAAA wasn’t necessarily a smooth transition for the girls’ soccer team, but it was a successful one.
The Lady Panthers finished 3rd in a tough Region 8-AAAAA, but fell short in the first round of the Class AAAAA State Playoffs. Still, head coach Matt Maier and his squad has a lot to be optimistic about this season, especially with so many starters coming back.
“With only three seniors graduating, we have a lot of returning experience,” Maier said. “Additionally, this was our first year in AAAAA after being in AAA, so there was an adjustment period. There are high expectations for this team. As with every year, anything less than a region championship will be a disappointment.”
The Lady Panthers certainly put the region on notice last year with a 3rd place finish. Jackson County wasn’t able to play the top two teams in the region (Greenbrier and Eastside), but it was 2-1 in the region games it did play.
This year, every team should get the chance to play each other and Maier believes that will create a very tight battle for region supremacy.
“[the region is] strong from top-to-bottom,” he said. “Every team has a realistic chance of winning the region, but any of us could finish in last as well. This has to be the most evenly matched region I have been a part of. It should be a wild ride.”
Jackson County has most of its starters and several key bench players coming back, that experience will give it an advantage at times this year. Maier said the biggest thing the Panthers need to work on is “re-learning” how to play with each other after a long offseason.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
•Avery Wortel, senior: Maier didn’t mince words, he believes Wortel is perhaps the best goalkeeper in the state. That’s saying a lot in the state of Georgia.
•Hennedy Habeeb, junior: Jackson County’s attack and defense revolves around midfielder Habeeb because of how she patrols the middle of the field. Everything goes through her.
•Rhiannon Lovejoy, junior: Lovejoy is a leader of Jackson County's defense because of her speed and athleticism.
•Ava Borah, sophomore: Borah, despite being an underclassman, is another leader on defense that utilizes speed and athleticism to shut down attacks.
•Reagan Wooten, freshman: You can't win if you don't score and Wooten can provide that for Jackson County even as a ninth-grader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.