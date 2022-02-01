While in Class AAA, Jackson County had a burgeoning boys’ soccer program, but that growth has stunted since jumping to Class AAAAA. The Panthers missed the playoffs in 2021 after finishing the regular season 5-3.
A slow adjustment was to be expected, especially playing in a region with as much soccer talent as Region 8-AAAAA. Calling Region 8-AAAAA stout is an understatement.
Three teams (Johnson, Loganville and Clarke Central) reached the Sweet 16. Clarke Central’s season ended in the Elite Eight and Johnson was two points away from winning the Class AAAAA State Championship.
Head coach Jason Guzzardo isn’t interested in discussing the team’s potential as his main concern is building a program that can compete in the higher classes. Instead, he simply says the Panthers are only concerned about the next game. However, he is optimistic even as the Panthers prepare to move to Class AAAAAA next school year.
“We are excited about our future as we have grown as a school exponentially in the last 4 years,” Guzzardo said. “Just 4 years ago we were a AAA school and did well in the region and classification. Moving up 2 classifications into one of the strongest men's soccer regions and classification in the state presents it's challenges, but we pride ourselves on our patience, perseverance and our fantastic community.
“We have a strong group of players in our youth system all the way down to our current 6th-grade class, so we are looking forward to what the future may hold for us.”
Jackson County is going to lean heavily on team unity this year. Make no mistake, this is still the tight-knit program that had success in Class AAA. The foundation for success in 2022 and beyond is in place.
However, the Panthers are young but they di have four seniors that Guzzardo has confidence in.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
•Chance Boecker, senior: Boeker is the definition of “lead by example.” Guzzardo called him “relentless” on the pitch and Boecker will play any position if need be. That leadership continues to the vocal side of the game, and off the field in practice and conditioning. It’s no surprise that Guzzardo named Boecker as team captain.
•Ben Meadows, senior: Jackson County’s defense will revolve around Meadows, especially with how young the Panthers are in the defending third.
•Axel Castrejon, senior: Leading the Panthers’ attack from the outside is Castrejon. Guzzardo praised the winger's “motor.”
•Andrew Jimenez-Pestano, senior: Jimenez-Pestano provides a quality attacking threat off the bench as a forward. Guzzardo loves his attitude, effort and ability to motivate his teammates.
•Zach Fowler, senior: Fowler is what you want out of a goalkeeper. Not much gets by him and he knows what to do with the ball once it's in his hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.