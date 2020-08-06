Jackson County’s bats certainly weren’t in quarantine.
Playing in the school’s first sporting event since the COVID-19 crisis began in earnest five months ago, the Panthers rolled to a 12-3 win in five innings over visiting Winder-Barrow, plating 12 unanswered runs in the rout.
“It was fun,” Jackson County coach Kristin Croteau said of the win. “The girls enjoyed it. It gets us back to some kind of normalcy. With the girls, this is their love. They enjoy the game.”
While postponements are being made by the GHSA for other fall sports, softball is continuing as planned, and season opener against the nearby Bulldoggs drew a large crowd. This also marked the first event Jackson County Comprehensive High School has hosted under COVID-19 crowd guidelines. Spectators were asked, but not required, to wear masks and social distance.
On the field, Jackson County quickly found itself down 3-0 before rebounding and dominating the run-rule shortened game.
“I think that first inning, there were a lot of nerves,” Croteau said. “We have a very young team, and many of them are in different positions. So, I think once they understood that it is OK, they played how they know how to play. They got confident.”
Jackson County starting pitcher Maegan Brownlee, a freshman, overcame a rough first inning, during which she surrendered three runs on four hits, with four shutout innings to close the game.
“I’m very proud of Maegan,” Croteau said. “She’s only a freshman, and she didn’t let anything bother her. She kept her composure, and she knows her defense is behind her.”
Brownlee threw five frames in her first high school outing, allowing five hits, three runs (all earned) and a walk while striking out three batters.
The Panthers finished with nine hits in the abbreviated game, two of which came from Haley Harpis (2-for-4) in a four-RBI night. Harpis singled home Jackson County’s first run in the first inning and later provided a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the fourth, part of a six-run inning during which the Panthers broke the game open.
Madison Miller, a .460 hitter last year, finished 2-for-3, while Maggie Knox went 2-for-2.
The Panthers took advantage of several Winder-Barrow defensive miscues, too, scoring three-straight runs on wild pitches in the first inning. An error and wild pitch brought home two more runs in the bottom of the second inning and an error allowed another Panther run to score in the bottom of the fourth. Winder-Barrow committed five errors in the game.
Jackson County resumes play Aug. 11 (5 p.m.) at home against rival East Jackson as the season continues in a time of uncertainty surrounding high school sports.
“We teach the girls it’s the little things, and that everyday is a new day,” Croteau said. “And we live for each day and make best of the day that is given.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.