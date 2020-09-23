The Jackson County softball team fell to 2-1 on the road Tuesday (Sept. 22) to Region 8-AAAAA leading Walnut Grove, dropping to 2-8 in region play.
The Panthers’ Maliah Lee threw a gem in the loss, working six innings, allowing just three hits and two runs, only one of which was earned.
Makenzie Garrett went 2-for-2 and drove home Jackson County’s lone run with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Whitney Hulsey went 2-for-3.
Jackson County (4-10) returns to action Thursday (Sept. 24) for a doubleheader at Eastside starting at 4 p.m.
