No hits, no walks and 12 strikeouts. That was the statline for Jackson County pitcher Maliah Lee Tuesday (Sept. 7) against Clarke-Central.
Lee made history by throwing a perfect game to lead the Panthers to an 8-0 five-inning win over region rival Clarke Central. She tossed just 56 pitches and didn’t have a three-ball count all game. The junior struck out the last 10 batters she faced, a streak that started in the second inning.
She wasn’t the only Panther with a historic night. Sophomore Raeghan Thompson hit her first home run as a Panther. In the first inning, she hit a three-run bomb to left field to give Jackson County an early lead.
Jackson County (6-4, 4-2 Region 8-AAAAA) didn’t slow down on offense after the first inning. Whitney Hulsey drove Blayne Dowdie home on a two-out double to center field in the second inning. Dowdie and Hewell hit back-to-back doubles in the third inning to drive four runs across the plate, extending the lead to 8-0, enough to end the game in the fifth inning.
The Panthers continue region play with a double-header at Apalachee on Thursday (Sept. 9). The region slate continues on Monday (Sept. 13) with a road trip to Eastside.
