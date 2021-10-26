The Jackson County softball team was denied a return to Columbus on Tuesday (Oct. 19) after being swept by Starr’s Mill.
The Panthers couldn’t overcome early deficits in either game, losing game one 7-0 and game two 5-2. Jackson County (13-13, 9-9 Region 8-AAAAA) had just five hits across both games, and just two walks with 33 strikeouts against Starr’s Mill’s (16-6, 19-3 Region 2-AAAAA) efficient pitching.
Tuesday marked the final time seniors Riley Skinner, Peri Foster and Whitney Hulsey would play in a Panther uniform. Next year’s squad will field the most mature roster in recent memory with four seniors and eight juniors. The rising seniors are Maliah Lee, Lola Clark, Madelyn Losquadro and Blayne Dowdie.
Perhaps the most notable of those rising seniors is Lee who pitched multiple perfect games and no-hitters in 2021. She famously held region rival Clarke Central without a hit in two outings, and her outstanding performance in the first round of the AAAAA State Playoffs allowed the Panthers to cruise to the Sweet 16. She earned the MaxPreps/NFCA Player of the Week Award for her first-round performance.
GAME ONE: STARR’S MILL 7, JACKSON COUNTY 0
Two runners with one out in the first inning was the closest Jackson County would get to taking the lead against Starr’s Mill in game one. Whitney Hulsey opened the series with a single to center field and Raeghan Thompson drew a one-out walk to put a runner in scoring position.
However, Starr’s Mill struck out the next two batters to end Jackson County’s scoring threat. Starr’s Mill capitalized by scoring two runs on a single to left field in the bottom of the first inning and it didn’t look back with a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the third inning, Peri Foster reached on a two-out error and Thompson singled to left field to put the tying runs on base. However, another strikeout ended Jackson County’s chance to knot the game 2-2.
Starr’s Mill made the Panthers pay by adding two more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Jackson County had a chance to prevent the runs. With two outs and two runners on, Starr’s Mill hit a grounder to first base. An error allowed both runners to score and the Panthers trailed 4-0. Starr’s Mill extended the lead to 7-0 with a base-clearing double in the sixth inning.
GAME TWO: STARR’S MILL 5, JACKSON COUNTY 2
Starr’s Mill took another early lead in game two with a leadoff home run in the top of the second inning. A sacrifice grounder extended the lead to 2-0 in the first inning, and a bases-loaded walk extended it to 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, Jackson County’s first nine batters struck out, preventing the Panthers from keeping up with Starr’s Mill. Jackson County did make a dent in the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Marlee Grounds hit a hard grounder up the middle with two outs to bring Raeghan Thompson and Maliah Lee home, cutting the score to 3-2.
That was all the runs Jackson County could muster and the Panthers only had one base runner for the rest of the game. Starr’s Mill stretched its lead to 5-2 with a double in the top of the sixth inning, and it defended its lead the rest of the way to win the series.
