Having not played in nine days — and only once in the last 17 days — the Jackson County softball team shook off the rust by racking up 22 runs in a region doubleheader sweep.
Hosting Clarke Central Thursday (Oct. 1), the Panthers (6-10, 4-8 Region 8-AAAAA) won the first game 11-0 in five innings and took the nightcap 11-5.
“It felt great,” said coach Kristin Croteau, whose team snapped a four-game losing skid. “The girls came ready to play, and they worked hard and they got after it.”
The Panthers finished with 12 hits in the first game in just four innings at the plate and totaled 13 hits the second game.
“We’re making contact, and we’re gaining our confidence,” Croteau said. “And once we have our confidence, we’ll just grow from there.”
In the first game, Whitney Hulsey went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Panthers, who separated themselves from the Gladiators with five runs in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead. Marley Grounds went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Kylen Hewell finished 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Madison Miller went 2-for-2, stole two bases and scored four runs.
After a slow start offensively in the second game — Jackson County trailed 3-1 — the Panthers pushed across five runs in the third inning to take a 6-3 lead en route to a convincing win. Miller went 3-for-3 with a triple with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Whitney Hulsey went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs. Makenzie Garrett was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Peri Foster finished 3-for-4 with an RBI.
In the circle, Maliah Lee pitched a gem in the first game, throwing a two-hit shutout with no walks and nine strikeouts.
Maegan Brownlee went the distance in the second game, allowing 10 hits and five runs (all earned) with a walk and six strikeouts.
Jackson County faces a busy Region 8-AAAAA slate ahead, one full of postseason implications. The Panthers host Loganville for a Saturday (Oct. 3) doubleheader with games at 10 a.m. and noon. They’ll then host Greenbrier Monday (Oct. 5, 6 p.m.) before traveling to Apalachee Tuesday (Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m.). Jackson County wraps up the regular season with a Oct. 12 double header at Eastside.
The Panthers sit two and a half games back of Eastside (6-5) for fourth place in 8-AAAAA. The top four teams out of the region will advance to the state playoffs (there is no region tournament this year).
Croteau said her team controls its own destiny in the playoff race.
“This big because, it’s not how you start, it’s where you finish,” he said. “And we control our destiny, and we believe it. I believe these girls can come through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.