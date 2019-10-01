After a rollercoaster day of softball in the region tournament on Day 1, Jackson County will have to find its way to a region title through the losers’ bracket.
The host Panthers won in their last at-bat over Morgan County, 5-4, in their first region-tournament game on Tuesday but saw a rally fall short later in the evening against Franklin County in a 13-7 loss.
Jackson County will face rival Jefferson Thursday at 2 p.m. at home in the losers’ bracket finals as the Panthers will look to keep their region title hopes alive in this elimination game.
“They never quit, and they’re ready to get their jobs done,” Jackson County coach Kristin Croteau said of her team.
Jackson County rallied from 4-0 down in the first inning to beat Morgan County Tuesday afternoon. Maggie Knox provided the heroics in the bottom of the seventh with the score tied 4-4, plating Haley Harpis from third with a single for the game-winner.
Sara Beth Allen threw a complete game for the win, allowing six hits and four runs (two earned), while striking out seven. Abigail Allen led Jackson County offensively, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Against Franklin County Tuesday evening, Sara Beth Allen hit two home runs — an inside-the-park homer and a shot to left field — but the Panthers couldn’t complete a comeback against the Lions. Allen went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Abigail Allen was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Jordan Price went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Franklin County led 9-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Panthers struck for five two-out runs.
An RBI single from Madison Miller and a two-run single from Abigail Allen (2-for-3, two RBIs) cut the lead to 9-5. Sara Beth Allen then crushed her towering two-run shot to left field to trim the lead to 9-7.
The Lions put the game away with four scores in the top of the seventh inning, however,
“They never gave up, and they kept fighting until the end,” Croteau said of her team.
Jackson County will now have to win three times on Thursday to secure its second region title in three years.
“We’re excited to compete on Thursday,” Croteau said.
