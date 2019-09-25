From reports
Needing a win to secure the Region 8-AAA regular season championship, the Jackson County softball team cleared that hurdle with plenty of room to spare.
Following a four-run first inning, the Panthers (14-6-1, 10-2) unloaded 10 runs on Hart County in the second inning in a 16-1 thrashing on the road Tuesday (Sept. 24). The game ended after the third inning due to the run rule with the Panthers ahead by 15 runs.
Jackson County finished with 16 hits in clinching the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-AAA tournament.
Whitney Hulsey and Abigail Allen accounted for over half of the Panthers’ runs. Hulsey went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, while Allen was 4-for-4 with four RBIs.
Others with multi-hit games were Madison Miller (2-for-2, RBI), Sara Beth Allen (2-for-3, double, two RBIs), Haley Harpis (2-for-3, double, two RBIs) and Blayne Dowdie (2-for-2, RBI).
Sara Beth Allen earned the win in the circle in an abbreviated start, allowing two hits and an earned run over three innings. She struck out two batters.
Jackson County will play its regular-season finale Thursday (Sept. 26) at Madison County at 5:30 p.m.
By virtue of their No. 1 seed in the region tournament, the Panthers will receive an automatic berth in the 8-AAA semifinals. They’ll begin play Tuesday at noon against the lowest remaining seed from the region play-in series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.