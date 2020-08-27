Jackson County was no-hit by Loganville pitcher Ashleigh Miles in an 8-0 loss on the road Aug. 26 in the Panthers’ Region 8-AAAAA opener.
The Panthers (2-1) managed just one baserunner in the loss when Raeghan Thompson reached on an error in the top of the fifth inning.
Jackson County returns to play Aug. 27 at home with a Region 8-AAAAA doubleheader against Walnut Grove.
