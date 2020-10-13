The Jackson County softball team’s first season as members of Region 8-AAAAA ended Monday (Oct. 12) with two losses to region opponent Eastside on the road.
The Panthers finished the year 6-16 and 4-14 in 8-AAAAA play.
Jackson County dropped Game 1 4-2 after falling behind 4-0 after four innings.
Madison Miller went 2-for-4, and Makenzie Garrett was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Maliah Lee and Maegan Brownlee split the pitching duties with each throwing three innings. Lee surrendered one hit, two runs (one earned) and one walk with two strikeouts. Brownlee allowed two hits, two runs (one earned) with one walk and one strikeout.
Jackson County then dropped the night cap 12-3 in six innings. The Eagles plated five sixth-inning scores to bring the run rule into effect.
Miller and Garrett both went 2-for-3 in Game 2. Garrett had a triple.
