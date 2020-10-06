The Jackson County softball team suffered an 8-0 shutout loss on the road to Class AAAAA No. 2-ranked Apalachee in region play.
The Panthers were limited to two hits while Apalachee posted six runs in the first two innings to repeated itself early.
Jackson County returns to action with a Monday (Oct. 12) region doubleheader at Eastside starting at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.